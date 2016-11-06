Emery waiting for Cavani injury update

The full extent of the injury Edinson Cavani sustained during Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Rennes is yet to be determined.

Cavani netted his fourth goal in six games to put PSG 2-0 up, but appeared to injure himself in the process as he hit a superb shot on the turn that left Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil grasping at thin air.

Coach Unai Emery gave his early opinion on the potential setback, telling Canal Plus: "There is the possibility he has a muscle strain. I do not know if it's serious or not. I await the analysis of the doctors and they'll tell me. It is a great goal he scored."

Emery, meanwhile, felt PSG's true character was on display in the victory over Rennes and praised the togetherness of his players.

The Ligue 1 champions are third in the table, but their performance against Rennes sent a message to Monaco and Nice above them as a number of PSG's star players turned on the style.

Cavani forced an own goal from Gelson Fernandes and scored one himself before going off injured, and in the second half Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti both added their names on the scoresheet with well-taken goals.

The one-sided nature of the match only emerged after a strong start by Rennes, and Emery praised his opponents, saying: "Rennes started well, playing in a 4-4-2, and it was difficult for us because they were closing many passing lines. We had the patience and the first goal opened them up a little, and it gave us confidence.

"We progressed and played a great game but the beginnings were difficult. This is an opponent who had a good first half but in the second half we had to keep the consistency of the intensity in the game and finish with four goals.

"The players are working well, they listen, they want to win, they want to play with their own abilities and to me they are playing with their individual personalities, collectively.

"It is important to first master the game with the ball because this team is used to playing with the ball, with a lot of possession. After that, you have to watch the opponent's goal. When you have the option to attack, go on the offensive with the ball to open spaces on the enemy.

"I think, little by little, the characteristics and personality of the team are coming out."