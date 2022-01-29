Emil Riis Jakobsen brace earns Preston point against Bristol City

Emil Riis Jakobsen secured a point for Preston with an equaliser deep into stoppage time but their play-off push was hit by a 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

Ryan Lowe’s inconsistent side missed out on the chance to put renewed pressure on the top six with a disappointing performance as Jakobsen had to equalise twice to earn a share of the spoils.

North End remain mid-table and are now eight points adrift of the play-off places with City three points further back.

Nigel Pearson’s visitors enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages with Chris Martin’s calm finish deservedly edging them in front after 12 minutes.

Antoine Semenyo’s clever ball released Andreas Weimann in behind and his whipped cross into the box was steered home by Martin from a tight angle.

Preston did rally themselves before the break, with Andrew Hughes nodding just wide from Ben Whiteman’s corner and Jakobsen’s snap-shot was smartly kept out by Max O’Leary.

Lowe opted for a double substitution at the interval, with Joshua Earl and Alistair McCann brought on, and the hosts turned the tide after 52 minutes.

Cameron Archer’s fierce drive was superbly parried away by O’Leary but Danish star Jakobsen was the quickest to react as he poked home the leveller from close range.

However, that equaliser was not capitalised on by Lowe’s side in the second 45, with City easily keeping them at arm’s length in the closing stages.

Lowe again looked to change the impetus in attack for Preston in the final 10 minutes with Ched Evans replacing Archer up front.

But despite appearing to be in the stronger position to go on and win the game, Preston’s vulnerability at the back was punished by the impressive Semenyo.

Han-Noah Massengo’s trickery allowed him to glide past two Preston challenges on the edge of the box and his near-post ball was fired home by Semenyo with nine minutes remaining.

That strike dented Preston’s confidence in the closing moments with Lowe’s attacking changes struggling to make an impact in front of goal.

With a renewed purpose in front of goal, City almost sealed the result with a third goal as Martin powered an effort over the top.

But there was to be a final sting in the tail for Preston in the second minute of added time as a swift counter-attack caught City out and Jakobsen arrived on cue inside the box to volley home Brad Potts’ brilliant cross.