Emirates launches tweet treat for World Cup fans

As an Official FIFA Partner, Emirates is challenging fans to create the longest virtual Mexican Wave through the networking power of Twitter – a “Twexican Wave.”

Inspired by the Mexican Wave phenomenon that took off at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Emirates is aiming to take the cult celebration from the stadium and put it onto Twitter where so many fans are already talking about the tournament.

Wherever fans are, they can visit Twexicanwave.com and change their Twitter profile picture to them holding their arms in the air, thus, re-enacting the Mexican wave.

To win a chance to be at the final of the FIFA World Cup 2010™ in Johannesburg on July 11*, fans need to be part of the longest virtual Twexican Wave.

A new wave starts the moment someone with an ‘arms-in the-air’ profile picture tweets #twexicanwave. The wave is only broken when someone tweets #twexicanwave without a new profile picture.

At www.twexicanwave.com, the wave's length is then logged and visualised from all the different profile pictures that make up the latest Twexican Wave. At the end of the competition the longest wave created wins.

And, if the lucky entrants are part of the winning Twexican Wave, they are entered into the main prize draw to win an Emirates package to the FIFA World Cup™ final and truly ‘Live the Unforgettable’ with Emirates.

The FIFA package will include a pair of tickets, hotel accommodation, transfers and match tickets, all courtesy of Emirates Airline.

Conrad Clifford, Emirates’ Vice President, UK & Ireland, said: “The Twexican Wave promises to be a fun, interactive way for fans to show their love of the game and support their country in the lead up to and during the tournament.

“I wish England fans the best of luck in achieving the longest wave and winning an Emirates trip of a lifetime to South Africa.”

Emirates will be flying thousands of football fans to South Africa on its five daily flights to the country from its network of over 100 destinations across six continents.

Emirates flies from six UK airports (Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow) via its Dubai hub to three South African cities – Johannesburg, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup Final, Cape Town and Durban.

Emirates’ partnership with FIFA began at the 2006 FIFA World Cup™ when it became the first airline to be a sponsor of the prestigious sporting event. Following on from the success of the tournament in Germany, Emirates then cemented its status as an Official FIFA Partner up to and including the 2014 FIFA World Cup™.

For more information on booking your unforgettable dream ticket to the ultimate sporting extravaganza, visit www.emirates.com/fifa

*World Cup Final prize only open to residents of the UK, Brazil, Australia, Germany, France, India, Japan and the UAE.

