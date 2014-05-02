Emra confident Bayer can secure top four spot

The BayArena outfit ead the chase for the fourth and final Bundesliga berth in Europe's elite club competition, sitting a point clear of Wolfsburg with two matches left to play.

Leverkusen have embarked on a three-match unbeaten run under interim head coach Sascha Lewandowski, and midfielder Can stated that the players were keen to prove themselves after a mid-season slump which cost former head coach Sami Hyypia his job.

"It's in our hands," he is quoted as saying by the Bundesliga official website. "If we win our last two games then we're in the Champions League play-offs or can maybe even secure automatic qualification (Schalke are just three points clear in third).

"We have to give 100 per cent and be on top of our game.

"We need to play with self belief and put in another good performance. If we do that, we'll win our last two games.

"The quality was always there, but after the change in coach we all wanted to show what we were capable of.

"The preparation's been good and we're playing well."