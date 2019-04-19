Enes Unal forces draw for relegation-threatened Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid recovered from being two goals down against Alaves to force a 2-2 draw and claim a potentially vital point in their battle to avoid relegation from LaLiga.

The home side were gifted the opening goal in the fourth minute when Valladolid goalkeeper Yoel had to scramble to prevent an errant back pass from going out for a corner, only to then see his attempted clearance charged down by John Guidetti and bounce into an empty net.

Jony Rodriguez then doubled his side’s lead when his free-kick evaded everyone in the area and found the corner of the net, but Valladolid got back into the contest in the 38th minute when Joaquin Fernandez got the faintest touch to a free-kick from Oscar Plano to guide it beyond Fernando Pacheco.

The visitors equalised with 25 minutes remaining when Rodrigo Ely was adjudged to have brought down Sergi Guardiola in the area and Enes Unal calmly converted the spot kick.