Engen, O’Reilly return for USWNT in SheBelieves Cup

Whitney Engen and Heather O'Reilly are set to return to the U.S. national team, having been named Friday to Jill Ellis' 22-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

The pair was cut from the 20-woman squad that won the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament earlier this month. They were the only available members from the 2015 World Cup winning side not to make the qualifying roster.

USWNT HISTORY

Lauren Barnes of the Seattle Reign has also been included on the roster, with the defender looking to make her national team debut.

Stephanie McCaffrey is the only player from the qualifying roster not to make this squad.

The four-team SheBelieves Cup will take place March 3-9 and feature the U.S., England, France and Germany – four of the top five teams in the world, according to the FIFA rankings.

RECOMMENDEDClub-by-club 2016 MLS Preview

Here is the roster in full:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Hope Solo (Seattle Reign)

DEFENDERS (9): Lauren Barnes (Seattle Reign), Whitney Engen (Boston Breakers), Jaelene Hinkle (Western New York Flash), Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns), Ali Krieger (Washington Spirit), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Western New York Flash), Heather O'Reilly (FC Kansas City)

FORWARDS (4): Crystal Dunn (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (Real Colorado)