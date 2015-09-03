England can win Euro 2016 - Hodgson tells players

England manager Roy Hodgson has told his players they can win Euro 2016 during an "upbeat meeting".

Hodgson's men are preparing for qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland without the likes of Jack Wilshere, Jordan Henderson, Leighton Baines, Danny Welbeck and Daniel Sturridge.

Back in the squad is Jonjo Shelvey, the 23-year-old Swansea City midfielder set for his first international appearance since 2012.

Shelvey revealed Hodgson's belief that England can go all the way in France next year, when the 68-year-old's contract expires.

"He just said we can either go one way, keep winning and stay the way we are, or we can go up another level in our performances," he said.

"Because there's no reason why the England team, with the players we've got, can't go to the European Championship and win it.

"That's what Roy Hodgson wants us to do - and what we want to do. It was quite an upbeat meeting. He wants us to win, and I'm sure we can."

A potential future manager of England is Shelvey's club boss Garry Monk, according to the midfielder.

Monk's Swansea sit fourth in the Premier League after the opening four games.

"I think he can one day become England manager because he’s got all the abilities," Shelvey said.

"He loves to have every detail right. We do a lot of meetings off the pitch and he’s always on your case. For me, that’s what I need as a footballer."