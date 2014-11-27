England climb FIFA rankings, Germany top

Roy Hodgson's side maintained their unbeaten start to the Euro 2016 qualification campaign with a 3-1 win over Slovenia this month and followed that up with a friendly victory over fierce rivals Scotland.

Following their disappointing World Cup in Brazil, England had slipped down to 20th in the world, but their revival continues, climbing seven places in the latest rankings.

England's rise coincides with falls from Algeria, Croatia and Mexico - 18th, 19th and 20th respectively - who all suffered surprising defeats in the latest round of fixtures, the latter losing 3-2 to Belarus in Minsk.

Germany continue to hold the number one spot, while the six nations below remain unchanged.

Spain moved one place to ninth despite their defeat to the world champions in Vigo, while Portugal are tied seventh with France.

The biggest climbers were Faroe Islands following their 1-0 victory over Greece, the minnows jumped 82 places to world number 105 after beating the Euro 2004 winners.

Joan Edmundsson struck the decisive goal in the 61st minute in Athens, their first competitive away win since beating Luxembourg in 2001.

San Marino ended a 61-game losing streak in their Euro 2016 qualifying draw with Estonia and now share 180th spot with Bermuda and Cambodia.