England confirm Alli thigh injury
England could be without one of their key players against Panama after a scan found Dele Alli has a slight thigh strain.
Dele Alli has a slight thigh strain, England have confirmed, with the midfielder potentially a doubt for their next World Cup game against Panama.
Alli appeared to suffer the injury in the first half of England's opening Group G 2-1 win over Tunisia.
Despite playing on, the Tottenham man was replaced with 10 minutes to go by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
England announced Alli would undergo a scan on the injury and the results show he has suffered a minor strain to his thigh.
No timescale has been placed on Alli's recovery, with Loftus-Cheek, Eric Dier and Fabian Delph among the potential alternative options for Gareth Southgate.
