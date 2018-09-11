England goals important for Rashford - Southgate

Marcus Rashford's back-to-back goals for England are a just reward for the player's excellent mentality, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

Manchester United forward Rashford scored the only goal as the Three Lions returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in Leicester on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old also opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Spain at Wembley and Southgate was keen to see him come to the fore despite a lack of regular starts under Jose Mourinho at club level.

"I'm really pleased for him. We know how exciting he is, we know that he's going to be a top player," he told Sky Sports.

"He's got a super mentality, he's great to work with.

"To get two goals this week, two really good finishes, is really important for him."

England reaped the benefits of a tactical tweak from Southgate at the interval after Switzerland controlled long periods of the first half.

"We didn't get hold of the pivot in the first half so [Granit] Xhaka was always available," he said.

"Shaqiri was dropping into areas that were available and they were overloading midfield.

"We changed the shape in the second half, which helped, and we got our defence a little higher up the pitch. We kept the ball better after half-time also.

Southgate found his players debating their poor first-half showing when he arrived in the King Power Stadium dressing room – something he takes heart from.

"Before I got in there the players were trying to sort things out," he explained.

"We expect that, we encourage it. It's important they have a view.

They’re intelligent footballers, they should have a view of what's going on. It's the way we can keep raising the standards."

England return to Nations League action next month, where Spain have certainly set the standard in their group.

Luis Enrique's men followed their comeback in London with a 6-0 demolition of Croatia on Tuesday, although Southgate had some sympathy with England's World Cup semi-final conquerors.

"We could see how good a side Spain were at the weekend. For the teams who went towards the end of the finals it's a really difficult period," he added.

"The players have missed pre-season and you don't know what physical condition they are in. It wouldn't surprise me if Croatia are having similar difficulties."