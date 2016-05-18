England going to Euro 2016 to win, says Hart

Joe Hart says there is no point in England going to Euro 2016 without the conviction that they can win the tournament.

Roy Hodgson's side qualified with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 and will face Russia, Wales and Slovakia in Group B in the finals in France.

England have only reached the semi-final stage of the European Championship once - when they were beaten by Germany on home soil in 1996 - and their triumph at the 1966 World Cup remains their only major trophy win.

Hart, however, insists the team are full of confidence heading into this year's tournament.

"We'll have to go for it. We've got three weeks to mould ourselves, know each other inside out and be ready to hit the ground running," he told BBC Sport.

"We believe it, there's no point going if we don't. But there's a difference between thinking and doing.

"We'll have the confidence and the backing we need but the main thing is to go there and perform.

"No team will be picked around the future. It's all about now. We're ready for this tournament, we'll have plenty of support. I want us to win the tournament."