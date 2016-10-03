England hit eight in Germany friendly

The latest instalment of England's rivalry with Germany ended in a resounding win for the Three Lions as their Under-17 side romped to an 8-1 win.

After scoring eight goals in their first two matches at the Croatia Cup, England doubled their tournament total with a resounding victory that could signal an exciting future.

So dominant were England in Pula that were 6-1 ahead inside 40 minutes, Germany having no answer to Steve Cooper's youngsters.

Angel Gomes and Jadon Sancho gave England an early lead, before Luca Schlax looked to have got Germany back into the game when he halved the deficit in the 12th minute.

It was just a mere consolation, though, as Phil Foden, George McEachran and a Rhian Brewster double ended the game as a contest before half-time.

Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Loader of Reading added a gloss to the scoreline that gives England bragging rights over their old adversaries.