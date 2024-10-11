England interim boss Lee Carsley lets slip he is 'hopeful' of returning to under-21 set-up

Lee Carsley may have let slip his current thinking on taking the England job full time - only to go on to insist he is keeping an open mind about what the future may hold.

The England under-21s boss has taken over from Gareth Southgate on an interim basis to oversee England's Nations League campaign while the FA hunt for a more permanent successor.

Carsley got off to a winning start with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Ireland and Finland last month, but a 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley immediately led some to wonder if his audition for the full-time job may have already gone awry.

As reported by the Guardian, Carsley said after the game: “I was quite surprised after the last camp in terms of the job’s mine and it’s mine to lose and all the rest of it.

“My remit has been clear: I’m doing three camps, there’s three games left and then hopefully I’ll be going back to the U21s. It’s had almost no impact.”

Pushed for more detail, Carsley added: “I said at the start I wouldn’t rule myself in or out. That’s still the case. I’m more than comfortable in my position where I am.

"The remit was clear. I’m comfortable and confident with that. After the first camp I didn’t get too excited or believe too much. I’m very aware that this job is one of the best jobs in the world.

“Nothing has changed. My remit was to do the three camps and then to hand over. Nothing’s changed in what I said in the first press conference. It’s a fantastic job. I’m lucky I’ve got a good job as it is in the U21s.

"But after the first camp when we won two games and had two good performances nothing changed. It’s important that I give it everything I’ve got for the next three games. I’m really happy and comfortable with the communication I have with my bosses. Nothing’s changed in that respect."

England will travel to face Finland on Sunday before going to Greece and hosting Ireland in next month's round of Nations League games.

Carsley was in charge of England U21s' Euros victory last year, where a side featuring now-senior internationals Levi Colwill, Angel Gomes, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon saw off Spain 1-0 in the final thanks to Curtis Jones' winner.