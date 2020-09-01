Another '90s throwback: England go retro with new 2020 home and away kits
By Conor Pope
The new Nike England shirt for Euro 2021 features a central Three Lions badge and blue and red stripes underneath the arms – in a nod to the 1998 World Cup strip
England's new kits for next year's Euro 2021 have a clear retro feel to them – and will appeal to anyone who still holds a grudge over Sol Campbell's disallowed goal against Argentina in Saint-Etienne.
The home shirt, released by Nike today and available for pre-order, is a clear homage to the France 98 strip. Not only does it feature the badge in the centre of the shirt and blue and red stripes down the side, but even the red lettering bears a resemblance to the 1990s style.
Look a little closer, and an older influence is on show, too: the red and blue rounded collar is similar to the classic 1988 shirt – a kit last worn before any of the current Three Lions squad were born.
The away shirt also has a '90s feel to it. The change strip is all blue, and has a button-up collar, like the steel 'blue' kit from Euro 96 – the last tournament to feature matches in England, as Euro 2021 will.
The button itself promotes a sense of "togetherness" within the team, inscribed with the words "We are Lions, We are England".
There's also a new England training revealed, with a red pre-match shirt the stand out addition.
Looking like modern away shirt, the top is embossed with a Three Lions background and has an excellent lion badge motif on the round collar. We this is going to be very popular.
The long-sleeve training top and tracksuit bottoms, meanwhile, come with red, white and blue stripes down the side and are well worth checking out too.
None of the training gear is currently available to pre-order, but should be available in the coming days.
