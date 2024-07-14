'England might do a Gareth Southgate special' - Laura Woods on Euro 2024 final and manager's future after Spain clash

Gareth Southgate takes charge of England against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday in what ITV presenter Laura Woods believes will be his last game as manager of the Three Lions.

Southgate took over initially on an interim basis in September 2016, but has been in the job ever since and overseen some impressive results, with England having reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and back-to-back European Championship finals.

The first of those ended in defeat on penalties to Italy three years ago. But on Sunday, Southgate will have another chance to lead the Three Lions to a first major honour since the 1966 World Cup.

Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

"Spain score goals and play attractive, fluid football," Woods wrote in a column for BetMGM ahead of Sunday's game.

"England, in contrast, haven’t been doing that… until the semis. But we have been excellent defensively, an area deemed our weak spot pre-tournament, and we have been winning ugly.

"This might not be an end-to-end, open game of attractive football. England might do a Gareth Southgate special. Why not one more ugly win, eh? England on penalties?"

Laura Woods has been working with ITV at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southgate is expected to be offered a new contract by the Football Association after Euro 2024, but Woods wrote: "I think whatever happens in the final against Spain, Southgate will go.

"I've heard other managers talk about cycles before; having the sweet spot with a group of players only lasts so long and sometimes your cycle ends and you've taken a team as far as it can go.

"I think Gareth is at that point. His demeanour has been different this tournament. He is slightly sharper in his interviews, seems tired of it and is referencing 'the noise' a lot more. He also spoke about his players being crippled by a fear of public embarrassment in the group stages – although we seem to have shaken that and I do think that belief is largely created by the manager.

"I am a really big fan of his and I don’t like to criticise because my memories of him have been incredible… and still are. I would love for him to get the send-off and the recognition he deserves and win us the Euros.

"His record with England is already impeccable – it deserves some silverware."

