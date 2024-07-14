'England might do a Gareth Southgate special' - Laura Woods on Euro 2024 final and manager's future after Spain clash

By
published

Gareth Southgate takes charge of England against Spain in the Euro 2024 final in what could be his last game with the Three Lions

Gareth Southgate celebrates after England's win over Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate takes charge of England against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday in what ITV presenter Laura Woods believes will be his last game as manager of the Three Lions.

Southgate took over initially on an interim basis in September 2016, but has been in the job ever since and overseen some impressive results, with England having reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and back-to-back European Championship finals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.