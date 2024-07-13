'It's in our hands' – Gareth Southgate on what he wants from England in Euro 2024 final vs Spain

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that "the performance is the most important thing" ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Southgate has led England to a semi-final, a final, a quarter-final and now another final in his time in charge of the Three Lions, but would dearly love to mastermind a first major trophy for the nation's men in football since 1966.

Speaking ahead of the game, Southgate said: "I am not a believer in fairytales but I am a believer in dreams. We have had big dreams and felt the importance of that, but you have to make those things happen.

"The run we've had, the late goals and penalties, doesn’t equate to it being our moment. We have to make it tomorrow and perform.

"It would be a lovely story and it's in our hands but the performance is the most important thing."

England have received plenty of criticism from fans and the media throughout the tournament and were on the verge of a last-16 exit before Jude Bellingham's brilliant overhead kick against Slovakia, but Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Netherlands was the team's best performance yet in Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates the Three Lions' win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday's showpiece against Spain in Berlin, Southgate said: "I don't have any fear about what might happen because I've been through everything.

"I want the players to feel that fearlessness. I want them to be able to be the best version of themselves because, whatever happens, we're so strong as a group."

Southgate is reportedly set to be offered a new deal by the FA after Euro 2024, but is expected to walk away after almost eight years in charge.

