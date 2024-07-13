'It's in our hands' – Gareth Southgate on what he wants from England in Euro 2024 final vs Spain

England manager Gareth Southgate has been speaking ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after his side's semi-final win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
England manager Gareth Southgate has said that "the performance is the most important thing" ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Southgate has led England to a semi-final, a final, a quarter-final and now another final in his time in charge of the Three Lions, but would dearly love to mastermind a first major trophy for the nation's men in football since 1966.

