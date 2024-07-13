England hero compares Three Lions to Real Madrid ahead of Euro 2024 final

England’s semi-final match-winner Ollie Watkins is looking to Real Madrid for inspiration ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were crowned the champions of Europe on the club scene last month when they beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley to land their 15th European Cup.

England will be looking to ensure that Spain’s national team don’t make it an international and club double when they lock horns with Luis de la Fuente’s side in Berlin on Sunday evening, with Watkins believing that the Three Lions share one of the Madrid side’s best traits.

“You see someone like Real Madrid in a Champions League game: they are comfortable without the ball, they have that confidence that when they get the ball they are going to score,” the Aston Villa striker said in the build-up to Sunday’s final.

“I feel like it is the same here. We are definitely hard to beat, then we just need that one chance and we can win the game.

“It doesn’t matter if we are playing poorly or if players are having an off day, we still have that world-class talent where we can pop up and get that goal.”

England's Ollie Watkins scored the late winner the semi-final victory over the Netherlands (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

England were the subject of widespread criticism during the early stages of the tournament for their pedestrian play in the group stage, but the team’s never-say-die attitude has seen them come from behind in all three of their knockout matches, backing up Watkins’ take that the team’s world-class players have been able to step up when needed.

England will have one of Real Madrid’s best players to call on against Spain, as Jude Bellingham will look to cap a season in which he was a La Liga and Champions League double winner by claiming a third major honour of the season.

Spain, meanwhile, will have Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal and Joselu in their squad for the final, plus Nacho who left the club after 23 years last month when he signed a deal with Al Qadsiah.

