England owe Pochettino - Dier

Eric Dier believes England owe a debt to Mauricio Pochettino after four Tottenham players inspired the nation to a memorable victory over Germany.

Dier netted a dramatic injury-time winner, while Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane was also on target as England came from two goals down to beat Germany 3-2 in an international friendly in Berlin on Saturday.

Tottenham stars Dele Alli and Danny Rose also played full 90 minutes, with Kyle Walker an unused substitute at Olympiastadion.

The quintet have all featured heavily under Tottenham coach Pochettino this term as the Londoners fight to win the Premier League title, and Dier hailed the Argentinian for improving home-grown talent.

"We did all get together in the dressing room. It's great for us five - Walks didn't get on but for the five of us to be here was amazing," the 22-year-old said.

"We have to be thankful for our manager, for being able to put us in this position by giving us a chance at our club and improving us.

"Us Spurs boys know how lucky we are to have him because he's been brilliant.

"He demands a lot of us, always wanting us to improve.

"That's what's made us able to be in the position we are now so we're very grateful for him and we want to repay him.

"We really enjoyed it and I think all four of us put in good performances. I am really happy for Danny Rose because I think it's a long time coming. For me, he has been the best left-back in the Premier League this season."