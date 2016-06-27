England pathetic and disgraceful - the world reacts to Hodgson departure

Past players were not sad to see Roy Hodgson go after the England manager announced his resignation following another disappointing major tournament at Euro 2016.

England were sensationally bundled out of the European Championship in the round of 16, stunned by minnows Iceland 2-1 in Nice on Monday.

The humiliating result triggered Hodgson - who won 33 of 56 games in charge after replacing Fabio Capello in 2012 - to walk away post-match, with his contract due to expire at the conclusion of the finals.

Former striker Gary Lineker - third on England's all-time goalscoring list - was quick to react to Hodgson's departure, writing via Twitter: "The worst defeat in our history. England beaten by a country with more volcanoes than professional footballers. Well played Iceland."

"Roy Hodgson resigns as England manager. A decent and dignified man but will forever be remembered for losing to tiny Iceland," he continued.

Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas were far more scathing of Hodgson and the England set-up.

Ferdinand said: "What a sporting achievement for Iceland. But gone into a tournament not knowing the best team. Did the shape suit our players?? Not for me.

Shearer added: "England - shocking. Pathetic. Inept. Well done Iceland, you were brilliant. #ENGICE #EURO2016."

As for Jenas, he did not hold back, writing: "Well I tried to be positive....but that was f***ing s***!... btw I did mention that I'm half Welsh didn't I!!!"

Ex-England defender Jamie Carragher, though, was quick to praise Iceland.

"Credit to Iceland excellently organised, not lost yet at #EURO2016. Finished above Holland & Turkey in qualifying. Unbelievable achievement."

Former France star Thierry Henry also voiced his thoughts, saying: "I have to say I thought @England would win and could deal with Iceland's long approach but credit to Iceland. Wow. Well done."