England to play Peru, Ecuador, Honduras

Peru will provide the opposition at Wembley on May 30 before England head to Miami's Sunlife Stadium for the games against Ecuador and Honduras.

The first of those matches will take place on June 4 and the second three days later, a week ahead of England's opening World Cup group fixture against Italy in Manaus.

Roy Hodgson's squad will travel from Miami to their tournament base in Rio de Janeiro after facing Honduras, and intend to move on to Manuas two days in advance of the Italy clash.

With Uruguay and Costa Rica also in England's World Cup group, manager Hodgson is satisfied with the preparation arranged for his side.

"I'm delighted with the games we have been able to secure and the programme running up to the World Cup in general," the 66-year-old said.

"I was clear to those responsible at The FA that I was looking for Central and South American opposition ahead of the tournament and that is exactly what has been delivered.

"In our training camps here and abroad, I hope to foster the spirit and work ethic that we are going to need out in Brazil.

"It is a tournament I want us to enjoy, but to do that we must work hard and play well."

England have one other friendly prior to the World Cup, against Denmark at Wembley on March 5.