England players get new base to avoid virus

Roy Hodgson's players were set to convene at the new purpose-built St George's Park to begin their preparations for the upcoming international friendly double-header, which will see them take on Chile on Friday before a clash with Germany next week.

However, an outbreak of a stomach bug within the complex has forced the Football Association to make alternative arrangements.

Both the senior team and the country's Under-21 team - who are due to face Finland and San Marino over the next week - will now stay at alternative accommodation in a bid to prevent them from falling ill.

The Under-21s have been on site since Sunday, although none of the players have so far reported any signs of the virus.

In a statement released late on Monday, the Football Association confirmed: "The FA has been advised of a suspected stomach virus that has been discovered on site at St George's Park and affected a small number of visitors over the weekend.

"To date, the England Under-21 squad has not experienced any symptoms related to the virus. They have been on site since Sunday.

"However, as a precautionary measure, the Under-21s are moving hotels and the England senior team will now not meet at St George's Park on Tuesday.

"Alternative accommodation and training arrangements have been made for both teams.

"To reiterate, these proactive steps have been taken by The FA as a precautionary measure."

It is believed the senior team will now instead train at Colney, while the Under-21s have relocated to Milton Keynes.