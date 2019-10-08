England team-mate Sterling is my go-to guy for game advice – Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed England team-mate Raheem Sterling is his go-to guy for advice on his game.

Hudson-Odoi burst on to the scene last season, becoming the youngest ever Three Lions international starter when he played against Montenegro in March.

Sterling has taken the Chelsea winger, still only 18, and Jadon Sancho under his wing in the England set-up as he performs a more senior role in the squad.

Hudson-Odoi is in the early stages of a comeback from a serious Achilles injury and is in the under-21s squad this week, but he has still been contacting the Manchester City star for guidance.

“Raheem is a top player. He’s scoring so many goals, assisting so many goals,” the teenager said.

“I’d say he is one of the best wingers in the world right now.

“When I watch him play it’s an amazing feeling because he likes to help and contribute to the team as much as possible.

“I look at him as a player and say if I can be like that, get the goals he’s getting and the way he’s playing for the team, it could be amazing, not just for me but the team as well.

“When I have the opportunity, I do speak to Raheem. I ask him, ‘How do you get all the goals you are getting, how do you work for the team, how do you impact in big games?’

“He gives you the best advice possible. He’ll tell me to keep working hard, he’ll tell me how to get the goals, how to get the assists.

“For a person like that to help you, it’s an amazing feeling. Obviously, he’s in a different team so he doesn’t have to do that. But he does because he wants everyone to do well.

“But a player like him, it’s a massive thing to know he’s in the national team and I can chat to him and say what’s good and what’s not good. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Hudson-Odoi is suddenly finding himself with someone to talk to at his club as well, following Frank Lampard’s appointment in the summer.

The winger did not get much game time last season under Maurizio Sarri, leading him to hand in a transfer request amid interest from Bayern Munich.

But things have changed as he now has a new contract and someone he feels he can approach.

“He is an amazing manager, he was an amazing player as well,” Hudson-Odoi said.

“He gives you a lot of encouragement, he loves to boost the players.

“He tells you if you are doing well, if you are not doing well he will tell you as well so you can work on your game and improve, but it is never bad criticism, it is always constructive.

“He always wants to help and push you to become a better player and that is what you need from a coach. You need the coach to push you and keep you working hard. That’s what he does.

“We can go to him and he will tell us what we need to do to improve our game and what we can do to become better players.

“We like that from a manager, he gives us opportunities to come and speak to him and ask him questions if we are not happy.

“It’s a nice feeling to have around the camp to know we have a manager who can speak about it.”