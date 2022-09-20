England trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice train indoors

Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header.

Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.

Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier was also not among the main group and will not meet up with the squad until later in the day due to a personal commitment.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney trained with England for the first time. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ivan Toney trained with Gareth Southgate and the other 23 senior players for the first time, the Brentford striker having received his maiden call-up last week.

England travel to face Italy in Milan on Friday night, knowing defeat would see them relegated to League B of the Nations League having lost two and drawn two of their Group A3 fixtures to date.