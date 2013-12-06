Enyeama extends Lille contract until 2017

The Nigeria international moved to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy from Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2011, but only made his league debut at the start of the current season.

His form since has been nothing sort of stunning, however.

Enyeama has not conceded a single goal in his last 11 games, a run that stretches back to September 15 and encompasses 1,035 minutes of football.

Former Bordeaux keeper Gaetan Huard set the current benchmark of 1,176 minutes in the 1992-93 season, which Enyeama can surpass in his next two outings.

The 31-year-old's showings have helped Lille record a run of 11 league games without defeat, a streak that has seen them move into second in Ligue 1.

Rene Girard's side now sit just a point behind defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, and Enyeama is keen to help the 2010-11 league winners to make further strides.

"I'm really happy to be part of this team and very happy to have signed this contract extension," he told the club's official website.

"I just want to continue to help the team in goals this season, but also in those that follow."