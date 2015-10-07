Enyeama rift just a 'misunderstanding'

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) labelled a reported rift in the national team camp as just a "misunderstanding".

Reports suggested there was a confrontation between Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh and Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama as the side prepare for their African Nations Championship qualifiers against Burkina Faso, as well as a friendly against Cameroon.

It was alleged that Enyeama was expelled from the camp in Belgium, but the NFF revealed on Twitter that the situation had been resolved.

"It's true that there was a little misunderstanding in the camp of @NGSuperEagles, but the matter has been resolved. Enyeama remains in camp," the tweet read.

There have already been several issues in the Nigerian camp, with six home-based players and a collection of backroom staff having their visas delayed by the Belgian embassy.