EPCR postpones French fixtures following Paris attacks

All European rugby union fixtures scheduled to take place in France this weekend have been postponed following the terror attacks that occurred in Paris on Friday.

Sporting events in the French capital, including Racing 92's Champions Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors, had already been called off after a series of attacks claimed the lives of a reported 128 people, while at least 180 more are said to have been injured.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has now moved to suspend matches across France, bringing the total to five ties over the weekend.

An EPCR statement read: "Due to the tragic events in Paris and the current period of national mourning in France, EPCR and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) have decided to postpone this weekend's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches scheduled to be played in France.

"Therefore, games in the Champions Cup between Oyonnax and Ulster Rugby, and Racing 92 and Glasgow Warriors, as well as [the] Challenge Cup fixture between Pau and Castres Olympique have been postponed.

"Champions Cup matches between Bordeaux-Begles and ASM Clermont Auvergne [on Sunday], and RC Toulon and Bath Rugby have also been postponed.

"The matches will be rescheduled for later dates."

Matches involving Toulouse, Agen and La Rochelle - who play away from home this weekend - are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The statement added: "EPCR extends its sincerest sympathies to everyone affected by the Paris attacks and as a mark of respect, all clubs competing in this weekend's remaining Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures in other territories have been asked to observe a minute's silence before the games kick-off."