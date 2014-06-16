Erazo: Ecuador not out despite Swiss defeat

Haris Seferovic scored deep into second-half stoppage time to hand the Swiss a 2-1 victory on Sunday, after Enner Valencia had given Ecuador a first-half lead.

And, while admitting his disappointment, defender Erazo says his side should take confidence from the 2010 experience of Spain, who went on to lift the World Cup after losing to Switzerland in their first match.

"It's a shame," he said. "We know that there were millions of Ecuadorians watching and it hurts to lose like that.

"But we're not out. Remember that this same Swiss team won in the World Cup to Spain and Spain finished as champions."

Ecuador face a crunch Group E fixture with Honduras on Friday, before rounding off the opening round against France five days later.