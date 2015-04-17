Eredivisie: Cambuur 1 Excelsior 1

Due to PEC Zwolle's presence in the KNVB Beker final, teams who finish as low as eighth could clinch a spot in Europe through the Eredivisie's play-off system, as long as Ron Jans' men retain their title.

But Cambuur passed up the opportunity to move three points clear of Willem II at least until their clash with Zwolle's fellow finalists Groningen on Saturday, as they needed a late strike just to earn a share of the spoils.

Henk de Jong's side went into the match on the back of four successive league wins at home and generally dictated possession, but, after a goalless first half, Adil Auassar put the visitors ahead in the 53rd minute.

However, Ogbeche, who has starred in attack for Cambuur this term, added his 13th league goal of the season in the third minute of stoppage time to take his Eredivisie tally to 15 for the club, a new Cambuur record.