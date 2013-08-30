Eredivisie: NAC Breda 1 NEC Nijmegen 1

The visitors conceded the 16th goal of their fledgling campaign when Rydell Poepon fired Breda ahead early on, but they hit back through Victor Palsson on the stroke of half-time.

A point apiece leaves both sides in the bottom three of the Dutch top flight, having played a game more than all of their rivals.

But it could have been worse for NEC, who were caught napping and fell behind after just four minutes to a strike from Poepon, a close-season arrival from ADO Den Haag.

Having already shipped five goals in their previous away game at PSV Eindhoven, Anton Janssen's men might have feared the worst.

However, Icelander Palsson, who did not score in the whole of last season, earned them a share of the spoils with his 43rd-minute effort after collecting Navarone Foor's pass.