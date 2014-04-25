Eredivisie Preview: Ajax on the brink of title

Frank de Boer's Ajax travel to lowly Heracles on Sunday in the knowledge one point would be enough to clinch silverware and maintain the Amsterdam club's stranglehold of the competition.

Ajax have collected 69 points from 32 games this season, six more than that of rivals Feyenoord, who are at home to Cambuur this weekend.

The Dutch giants are in the midst of a 20-game unbeaten streak, which stretches back to November last year, and are favourites on paper to get the better of a Heracles side who have lost three games on the bounce.

But Heracles and title hopefuls Feyenoord will take heart from Ajax's 5-1 capitulation at the hands of PEC Zwolle in the KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup) final last Sunday.

Regulars Bojan Krkic, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Ricardo van Rhijn and Daley Blind were amongst the starters but could not prevent defeat.

And if Ajax fail to claim at least a point against Heracles, it would open the door ever so slightly for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord have been in lethal form since last month's loss to Ajax, winning five games in succession, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one in the process.

Defeat for Ajax and a win for Ronald Koeman's men would keep their slim title hopefuls alive heading into the final weekend of games.

Elsewhere on Sunday, FC Twente can secure a top-three finish if they beat relegation-threatened NEC.

Twente occupy third spot in the standings, five points clear of Vitesse, who entertain Go Ahead Eagles.

A win for the 2009-10 champions would consolidate third, while it could also keep their hopes of finishing second alive depending on results.

Recently crowned cup champions PEC Zwolle host free-falling PSV, who have lost three straight games to slip to fifth in the table.

In other fixtures, Heerenveen - hot on the heels of PSV - are at home to Utrecht, while seventh-placed AZ Alkmaar are on the road against ADO Den Haag.

Basement club Roda JC entertain Groningen knowing a loss could end their stay in the top tier of Dutch football, provided NEC earn a point against Twente.

Meanwhile, third-bottom RKC Waalwijk travel to fellow strugglers NAC Breda, with just three points separating the two teams.