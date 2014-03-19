Eredivisie Preview: Bosz to refocus with Vitesse

Bosz was in talks with Zenit St Petersburg over their vacant coaching position before former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas was appointed.



The former Feyenoord midfielder has been praised for making Vitesse title contenders this season, with his side sitting third through 28 league games.



Vitesse visit Groningen looking to jump above Twente, who they are tied on points with, as the second-placed side are out of action along with nine other clubs.



Bosz's men suffered a 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven last time out and are eyeing a top-two finish, giving them a UEFA Champions League qualifying place at the very least.



With a strong attack and solid defence, Vitesse's downfall in the second half of the campaign has been losses to teams around them, including PSV, Twente, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.



Lucas Piazon and Mike Havenaar have been strong up front with 11 and nine goals respectively.



Brazilian Piazon, on loan from Chelsea, started the season well but a dip in form has seen him relegated to the bench in recent weeks.



Groningen are chasing a European place but have been in poor form, winless in their past four league matches.



With Ajax seven points clear and looking set for a fourth straight title, PSV will be hoping to keep the pressure on Twente when they host Roda JC.



PSV have won seven straight matches, largely thanks to the goalscoring exploits of Memphis Depay and Jurgen Locadia.



One, or both, of Depay and Locadia have scored in each of those seven victories and both have 10 league goals this season.



Elsewhere, seventh-placed AZ welcome PEC Zwolle to the AFAS Stadion in a mid-table clash and relegation-threatened NEC visit Heerenveen.