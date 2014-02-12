Eredivisie Preview: Twente aim for outright second

Michel Jansen's men are one of three teams level on 43 points, with each of Twente, Feyenoord and Vitesse all five points behind leaders Ajax - however if the former capitalises on their game in hand against Groningen they will move within two of the pacesetters.



Twente will be reeling from their last-start loss to PSV Eindhoven, although Groningen are in a much deeper hole - with the 11th-placed side having lost three on the spin ahead of their hosting of the league's second-placed outfit.



Jansen's team will have to back up on Saturday, too, as they return home to host Vitesse in what could be a key clash in terms of UEFA Champions League qualification.



The top two Eredivisie spots are reserved for the Champions League, with second spot taking a side to a qualifying play-off.



Vitesse, though, have stumbled in recent weeks, going winless in their past four league outings - including three draws.



The other side vying for Champions League honours, Feyenoord, are in action on Sunday - away at mid-table NAC Breda.



Feyenoord and Breda go into the clash in positive fashion, having both won two and drawn one of their past three matches.



In other Sunday fixtures, PEC Zwolle have the perfect chance to extend their unbeaten streak of four games, as the eighth-placed side travel to relegation-threatened Cambuur.



Groningen will back up from their mid-week clash with a fixture against Go Ahead Eagles, while leaders Ajax will welcome fifth-place Heerenveen to Amsterdam.



On Saturday, RKC Waalwijk can continue their rise up the table, as the 13th-placed club welcomes second-bottom NEC to their home pitch.



Also in the drop zone are Roda JC and ADO Den Haag, and the two teams go head-to-head in a relegation six-pointer.



Also, AZ Alkmaar will host Utrecht - with the latter winless in seven league matches, most recently on the end of a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Waalwijk.



In the lone Friday night clash, PSV - with three wins from their past four - host 10th-placed Heracles.