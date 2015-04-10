Eredivisie: PSV 3 PEC Zwolle 1

Phillip Cocu's men are now 13 points clear at the top of the table and will be crowned champions on Saturday if nearest challengers Ajax are beaten at Heracles.

Brenet's 50th-minute goal provided the highlight of Friday's win, PSV's 25th from 30 matches this season, as the full-back took a touch with his right knee before finding the net with a powerful volley from 25 yards.

Georginio Wijnaldum had opened the scoring for the hosts after 12 minutes with a sweetly struck first-time finish from Luciano Narsingh's low cross.

Yet Zwolle drew level before the break, Maikel van der Werff beating Jeroen Zoet with a cushioned side-footed volley after a corner from the left had been allowed to drop into a dangerous area at the far post.

Thomas Lam hit the bar for Zwolle late on as they sought to respond to Brenet's superb strike.

Yet it was Luuk de Jong who rounded off the scoring in injury-time, leaving PSV on the brink of title glory.