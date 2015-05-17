Eredivisie Review: PSV sign off on title win with victory and AZ snatch third

PSV signed off on their title-winning Eredivisie campaign with an entertaining 3-2 win at ADO Den Haag.

Perhaps still feeling the effects from taking their title celebrations to Ibiza this week, PSV went behind after 24 minutes when Oleksandr Iakovenko curled home from distance, but Luuk de Jong squared for Luciano Narsingh to equalise on the stroke of half-time.

Danny Bakker rifled into the top corner to restore ADO's advantage before Manchester United-bound forward Memphis Depay set up De Jong for his 20th Eredivisie goal of the season and Georginio Wijnaldum headed a last-gasp winner.

AZ pipped Feyenoord to third place and automatic progress to the UEFA Europa League with a 4-1 win at Excelsior - Aron Johannsson bagging a brace - while a 3-0 loss at PEC Zwolle condemned the Rotterdam giants to the European play-offs.

Ben Rienstra put PEC ahead after a goalless first half and Tomas Necid hit the remaining goals - the first from the penalty spot after Feyenoord's Rick Karsdorp was sent off for bringing down Ryan Thomas.

Zwolle join Feyenoord in the play-offs alongside Heerenveen and Vitesse, neither of whom could find a win on the last day of the regular season.

Heerenveen went down 3-1 to FC Twente as Hakim Ziyech scored two of three goals in the space of five second-half minutes, while Vitesse were held to a 3-3 draw by Utrecht - needing an 89th-minute leveller from Zakaria Labyad after Bertrand Traore's first-half double put them two goals to the good.

Ajax concluded their lacklustre title defence by being beaten 2-1 at relegated Dordrecht. Second-bottom Go Ahead Eagles lost 1-0 at Heracles, while NAC Breda's preparation for the relegation play-offs was a remarkable 5-4 defeat at home to Groningen.

Michael de Leeuw fired a first-half hat-trick for the visitors, but goals from Guyon Fernandez and Adnane Tighadouini kept NAC in the match and the duo doubled their respective tallies to haul their team level after Tjaronn Chery scored Groningen's fourth.

Three minutes from time substitute Danny Hoesen had the final word for the KNVB Beker winners.

Elsewhere, Willem II were 2-1 winners at Cambuur.