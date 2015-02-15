Eredivisie Wrap: Ajax overcome Twente

The reigning champions recovered from going behind in the sixth minute to a Jesus Corona goal and were 2-1 up 10 minutes later through Nick Viergever and Riechedly Bazoer respectively.

Twente hit back soon after half-time, but Kishna was on hand to provide the victory with goals that doubled his tally for the season in the league to four.

Frank de Boer's side have now won two on the bounce to keep their slim hopes of retaining the title alive.

Utrecht's Sebastien Haller scored four times in a 6-1 rout over bottom side Dordrecht in a game that saw three players sent off.

Haller completed his hat-trick in the first 49 minutes, the third coming from the penalty spot, but his side were reduced to 10 men on the hour when Willem Janssen received a second booking.

Dordrecht defender Josimar Lima reduced the deficit in the 66th minute before he saw red himself for a second yellow 11 minutes later.

Haller scored his and Utrecht's fourth, nine minutes from time and two further goals followed in the next six minutes before the visitors' other centre-back Marvin Peersman was shown a straight red in the final minute to complete a miserable afternoon.

Elsewhere, Go Ahead Eagles remain just outside the bottom three after a 1-0 win at PEC Zwolle thanks to Jeffrey Rijsdijk's first-half strike. Stef Nijland was sent off in the second half for the hosts, who remain fifth.

Heerenveen stay a place further back after going down 2-1 at Cambuur, where all goals came in the first eight minutes, with Sander van de Streek's brace proving the difference.