Eric Bailly concerned over his Manchester United future amid Harry Maguire speculation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly pursued Harry Maguire this summer, but with a surplus of defenders already on the books at Old Trafford, at least one is likely to be sold.

According to the Metro, Eric Bailly fears that it may be him.

United have Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe at the club, along with Bailly. Of those, Rojo, Smalling and Jones have only recently signed new deals.

Victor Lindelof is considered first-choice, and Tuanzebe was only recently described by Solskjaer as "the future" of the club.

Meanwhile, Bailly has only a year left to run on his contract.

@jamesrobsonES: "Yet another in a catalogue of injuries. Bailly’s lasted nine minutes in only his third game since undergoing an operation on his right knee.



"This time it's his left ankle, but it's a worryingly familiar story."#TOTMUN#ICC2019https://t.co/UdqH511L8Y— Standard Sport (@standardsport) July 25, 2019

So far Manchester United have failed to meet Leicester's £90m asking price for Harry Maguire, but they remain confident of getting the deal done.

United chief executive Ed Woodward has stayed home from their pre-season tour in order to work on the Maguire deal. The Reds are also said to be interested in at least one midfielder.

Bailly was Jose Mourinho's first signing, and initially impressed after a £30m move.

However, his time at Old Trafford has been beset by injuries, and with the emergence of Lindelof he is no longer seen as first choice.

