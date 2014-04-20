Eriksen's commitment impresses Sherwood

The Tottenham midfielder set up two goals in Saturday's 3-1 win over Fulham at White Hart Lane, both coming as a result of inviting Eriksen free-kicks that Paulinho and Younes Kaboul converted.

Eriksen is ending his first season in English football strongly following an August move from Ajax and Sherwood believes it is down to the 22-year-old's determination to excel.

"He's a fantastic advert for any young player who wants to improve himself because I drag him off the training field every day and say 'that's enough, Christian, it's getting dark - go home to the missus'," said Sherwood.

Spurs coach Sherwood suggested that Eriksen's improved creative edge has come as a result of the duo having a heart to heart.

He added: "What I did say to him was to come and find the ball more, just come and float and find the ball in between lines for us and when he does that he creates some space and creates chances."

Victory over Fulham keeps Tottenham in the hunt for a top-five Premier League finish with three games remaining, with Sherwood confident of ending the season in style.

"I think we can go away to Stoke and West Ham and win and then come back here last game of the season against Aston Villa," he said.

"We're always going to score goals. I've lost count, it's been so many since I took over."