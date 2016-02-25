Eriksson backs Leicester for Premier League title

Former Leicester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes the club can stay top and win the Premier League this season.

After miraculously beating the drop last term, Leicester have defied the odds to sit atop the league by two points with 12 matches remaining.

Tottenham and Arsenal are within touching distance of Leicester, who suffered a cruel 2-1 defeat to Arsene Wenger's men last time out on February 14.

But former England manager Eriksson, who led Leicester during their 2010-11 campaign in the Championship and now coaches Shanghai SIPG in the cashed-up Chinese Super League, backed Claudio Ranieri and Co. to go all the way.

"Leicester can win the Premier League. They are in a very good position," Eriksson said in an interview with Omnisport.

"In this moment, Arsenal are a candidate and Manchester City of course but others I don't think so.

"It is a good year to win it. Liverpool aren't there and Manchester United aren't there.

"I hope Leicester can win it and I think they can."

Leicester host relegation-threatened Norwich City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.