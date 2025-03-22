‘Five more wins should give Liverpool the title – they’re facing questions after their two cup defeats, but the Premier League was always the be all and end’ Former Anfield star explains how many points the Reds need to secure the title

Ex-Liverpool defender backs his old club to recover from recent results and cruise to a first league triumph in five years

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could still win the Premier League in his first season in England
Arne Slot

Liverpool’s hopes of winning three trophies this season have come to an end, but their chances of Premier League glory remain extremely strong.

The Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain recently, days before losing the League Cup final to Newcastle United.

In the league though, they remain 12 points clear at the top, with only nine games remaining.

Former Liverpool star not concerned

Stephen Warnock

Stephen Warnock

Despite their recent setbacks, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes Arne Slot’s men should still be able to find their feet again and win the league comfortably. Their next game is at home to Everton on April 2.

“The position Liverpool are in now for the Premier League is huge,” he said. “You would hope it will be pretty straightforward from now until the end of the season.

David Moyes

David Moyes

“There will be questions around losing two games on the trot and exiting the Champions League and the Carabao Cup in one week. Losing the cup final to Newcastle at Wembley in the manner they did was quite poor.

“They’re straight back into a Merseyside derby and Everton look a more organised team these days. David Moyes has done a magnificent job since going back there.

“They’ll be desperate to slow down Liverpool’s momentum, but it requires a decent charge from Arsenal as well.

“It all depends on whether Arsenal can put the pressure on and make Liverpool feel the heat again. It will be an interesting run-in.

“Liverpool probably need five more wins to get them over the line, but with the games they have at home, I’m sure they will feel comfortable doing that.”

After Everton, the Reds also have home games against West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Crystal Palace, plus away matches at Fulham, Leicester, Chelsea and Brighton.

Long-awaited party

Stephen Warnock

Stephen Warnock

Winning the Premier League has always been the fans’ priority this season, after their 2020 title triumph came during COVID, with no supporters in the stadium.

“The last parade in Liverpool was for the Champions League in 2019 and they had about half a million people on the streets for that,” Warnock said, speaking in association with NewBettingSites.uk.

Fans hold scarves and sing before the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2025.

Liverpool fans

“The players and the fans are desperate to experience that again at the end of this season.

“I was one of the lucky 200 people that was there when Liverpool lifted the trophy when they won the Premier League during the coronavirus restrictions of 2020. I remember looking around and thinking how unfair it was for the players.

“There was so much effort put in behind the scenes to seal that title and the fans could not even enjoy it.

“The Premier League this season was the be all and end all – people have got excited because they did not realise how good this Liverpool team could be this year or whether they could compete in three competitions for so long.

“The fans would have accepted a top-four finish and maybe a Carabao Cup or an FA Cup along the way.

“A lot of people got caught up in how good Liverpool were at the start of the season because it is so difficult to continue that in the early months after Christmas. That’s where it becomes such a tough division to win.”

