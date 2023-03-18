Erling Haaland makes it eight in two games as Manchester City thrash Burnley 6-0
Erling Haaland followed up his five-goal haul against RB Leipzig by scoring a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Burnley 6-0
Manchester City are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup following an emphatic 6-0 win over Burnley on Saturday as striker Erling Haaland followed up his five goals on Tuesday with another hat-trick this time.
Haaland scored twice late in the first half and added a third just short of the hour mark to complete his sixth hat-trick of the season and take his tally for the campaign to 42 goals.
Julian Alvarez was also on target twice and substitute Cole Palmer, who had replaced Haaland, scored the other.
Haaland has been taken off by manager Pep Guardiola in the 63rd minute, just as he had been against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.
That means the Norwegian has scored eight goals in his last two appearances – in just 126 minutes of football.
These were also his first goals in the FA Cup, meaning he has scored in every competition this season, except for the Community Shield.
City are the first team into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The other three quarter-finals take place on Sunday.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.