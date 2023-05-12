Erling Haaland named Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23

Erling Haaland has been named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23 after an incredible campaign sees Manchester City chasing a historic treble.

The Norwegian received a record 82 per cent of the FWA vote, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

In 47 appearances in all competitions this season, Haaland has already scored 51 goals, and with at least six games remaining - there's potential for a seventh should Manchester City progress to the Champions League final - there's every chance the 22-year-old will find the back of the net on even more occasions.

Manchester City are chasing a historic treble with Haaland as the main striker, but they will need to beat Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night for that to become a reality, having drawn the first leg of their Champions League semi-final 1-1. Navigate their way past the current European champions, and a final against either Inter Milan or AC Milan awaits.

Four games still remain in the Premier League, too. While Pep Guardiola's side are currently top of the table with four games remaining, Arsenal are only a point behind, though the Gunners have played one match more at this stage.

City also face Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Haaland has set a multitude of records in his first season playing in England, including the outright record for the most goals in a Premier League campaign. He bagged his 35th strike in the league against West Ham United earlier this month, taking him past Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who both set their totals of 34 in a 42-game season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Sam Kerr has been named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23, with Chelsea chasing the Women's Super League and FA Cup double.

The pair are set to receive their awards at the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th anniversary dinner in London on May 25.