Sam Kerr named Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23

Sam Kerr has been named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23 after another incredible campaign sees Chelsea chasing a Women's Super League and FA Cup double.

Winning the award for the second consecutive year, the Australian forward received the accolade ahead of Aston Villa's Rachel Daly and Chelsea team-mate Lauren James.

In 34 appearances in all competitions this season, Kerr has already scored 26 goals, ten of which came in the WSL. Chelsea still have four games remaining, too, meaning there's potential she will add even more to her tally.

Chelsea are chasing another league title and Cup double this campaign with Kerr in their ranks, but they will need to beat Manchester United in both competitions in order to lift both trophies.

Manchester United are their FA Cup final opponents on Sunday at Wembley, while the Red Devils are also a point ahead of them in the league table - albeit, Chelsea have a game in hand and will go top if they win their remaining games.

Since her arrival at Chelsea during the 2019/20 season, Kerr has helped Emma Hayes' side secure three league titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

Hayes has been thoroughly impressed with Kerr for yet another magnificent season, too.

"She's such a key player for us," Hayes told Sky Sports. "Losing Pernille [Harder] and Fran [Kirby] for such a large part of the season, we've lost something like 66 per cent of our goal contributions, so Sam has had to find different ways to be involved.

"It's not just about coming up clutch in big moments, it's all the other stuff. She's a great team player, she doesn't always get the recognition for the work she does out of possession.

"She's a super talent, someone who I think has adapted brilliantly. She's become a player we can rely on."

Kerr, who has bagged 63 times in 120 games for Australia, is set to captain her nation on home soil at the Women's World Cup later this year.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23, with Manchester City chasing a historic treble.

The pair are set to receive their awards at the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th anniversary dinner in London on May 25.