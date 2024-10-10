Erling Haaland says he has 'no regrets' after throwing the ball at Arsenal star Gabriel

Erling Haaland says he has 'no regrets' after he threw the ball at Gabriel following Manchester City's dramatic injury-time leveller against Arsenal in September.

John Stones slammed home an almighty equaliser that sent the Etihad Stadium into raptures, as both teams played out a Premier League classic that eventually ended 2-2. Pep Guardiola's side and the Gunners are both currently playing chase to early leaders Liverpool.

Haaland, who already has 10 goals in 7 games so far this season in the league, is in the form of his life as Manchester City once again search for even more silverware. However, the Norwegian says he doesn't lose any sleep at night over his actions towards Arsenal's towering defender.

Erling Haaland reveals all on his antics with Arsenal defender Gabriel

Erling Haaland and Gabriel were constantly at each other across the 90 minutes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Norway's Nations League clashes with Slovenia and Austria this week, Haaland told the press he has little to fear when it comes to his actions back on September 22.

“I don’t regret much in life,” said Haaland. “In the heat of the moment, things happened in that game. What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch. That’s how it is.”

Gabriel, too, had an equally unbothered response when he was asked about the matter last month, insisting these things happen.

“I don’t even remember this,” Gabriel told TNT Sports Brazil, when asked about Haaland throwing the ball at his head. “It’s normal, they were happy after scoring in the last minute. They were playing at home, so their duty was to win the match, but our team did really well to resist.

“It’s a battle, a war, so it’s normal to have provocative acts in football, it’s part of the game. Now this is over and we are waiting for them at our ground.”

Manchester City star Rodri spoke out about the scheduling issues facing players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City's Rodri was one of the first to speak out on the scheduling issues as of late, admitting it is becoming a problem. He then sustained a nasty-looking ACL injury that is likely to end his 2024/25 campaign, with Haaland admitting his City team-mate does have a point.

“I have much more energy both on and off the pitch. My head is more rested,” Haaland said. “It’s more important than people think to have a break from your job, no matter what you do, especially if there’s a big physical strain. It will be exciting to see how long a break I will get next summer.

“It’s starting to become an awful lot of matches, I think it has been for some years. The Premier League started with a winter break four years ago, we won’t see any more of that. There has been too many matches for several years, not just after the new Champions League format. It’s nothing new, but it’s becoming a lot.”