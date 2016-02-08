Espanyol 0 Real Sociedad 5: Vela scores stunner in ruthless display

Carlos Vela's stunning goal capped a clinical display from Real Sociedad as they beat Espanyol 5-0 in Barcelona.

The home side were without a win in six Liga games prior to Monday's clash - including a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Real Madrid last time out - and, though Sociedad had failed to win in their previous six matches on the road, Eusebio Sacristan's side delivered a devastating attacking performance to take the points.

The visitors took the lead with just five minutes played, with Vela's quick pass catching out the home defence before Jonathas cleverly flicked a finish over goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis, who mistimed his charge off the line.

Ruben Pardo delivered a precise throughball and Vela took one touch before sending a magnificent left-footed chip over a stranded Arlauskis to make it 2-0 three minutes later and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the third just after half-time, playing a fine one-two with Pardo before sidefooting confidently home.

Espanyol enjoyed more possession but struggled to create any meaningful chances and they found themselves 4-0 down just three minutes later when Diego Reyes' brilliant glancing header from Pardo's delivery found the top corner.

Marco Asensio finally drew a save from Geronimo Rulli but Espanyol gifted Sociedad a late fifth, as they wasted two chances to clear their lines before Jonathas lashed home a volley from close range after Michael Ciani missed a bouncing ball.

Sociedad climb to 11th in the table, while Espanyol - who were met with significant discontent from the home fans at full-time - remain just a point outside the bottom three.