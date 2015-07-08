Espanyol categorically deny Casilla to Real reports

Espanyol president Joan Collet declared he was "gobsmacked" by reports goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will move to Real Madrid, while he insisted the rumoured transfer fee would not be enough anyway.

The Spanish media believe Casilla will return to the Santiago Bernabeu this close-season, as veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas is expected to leave Real, while efforts to secure the signature of Manchester United gloveman David de Gea have seemingly stalled.

Casilla came up through Real's youth teams and played for the capital club's C and B sides, before joining Espanyol in 2007.

But Collet was bullish in his denials of a possible transfer, while he bridled at claims Casilla might leave for a fee between €3-5million.

"There's nothing there. I'm surprised. I'm not sure if I should say gobsmacked," he said, according to Marca.

"I haven't negotiated with anyone. Neither with representatives, nor with the player.

"I don't know where the figure comes from. I don't know if something will come up tomorrow, although I doubt it. There won't be anything if we're speaking about those figures."

Collet added: "Everything that's being said is false. I categorically deny it. We haven't even sat down to negotiate."

Casilla has played 115 La Liga matches since arriving at Espanyol's Estadi Cornella-El Prat, registering 38 clean sheets, including 13 in 2014-15 as he helped the Barcelona club to a 10th-placed finish.