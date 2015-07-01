Estonian team wins cup match 31-0

The Estonian Cup is prone to a thrashing, with Paide taking it to Raudteetoolised on Tuesday to the tune of 31-0.

Paide, who play in Estonia's top flight, were 19-0 up by half-time at their Paide Stadium home, against a side founded only seven years ago.

Forward Sander Roivassepp netted nine times, including eight in the first half, and midfielder Sander Sinilaid scored eight himself.

The rout came despite Raudteetoolised keeping the score at 0-0 through six minutes, but the dam wall broke - as it has done in the last-64 of the 2015 cup.

Earlier in June, Kuressaare were 20-0 winners over Rapla Lokomotiv, but Tallinna Infonet have set the pace in the record books - posting a 36-0 rout over Virtsu Jalgpalliklubi.