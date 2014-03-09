Etherington to leave Stoke at end of season
Stoke City winger Matthew Etherington has revealed that he is to leave the club at the end of the season.
Etherington has played just 10 times for Mark Hughes' men this term, although he did feature as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Norwich City.
The 32-year-old's contract at the Britannia Stadium expires at the end of the campaign, and Etherington has not spoken with the Staffordshire club about a potential extension.
"I am definitely leaving," Etherington told The Sentinel. "I have not heard anything from the club, which is fair enough, I have not played a lot lately.
"I will have been there five years in the January just passed and it has been a great time so I am really sad it is coming to an end.
"But there are no hard feelings. I think they are looking to go a different way, which is absolutely fine."
Etherington joined Stoke midway through the 2008-09 season, the club's first in the Premier League, and was an influential figure under Tony Pulis.
The left-sided player scored the first goal as Stoke reached the 2011 FA Cup final with a 5-0 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.
And despite featuring less frequently this season, Etherington has no immediate plans to hang up his boots.
"I am 32. I don't expect my career to be stopping. I am pretty confident of getting a club soon," he added.
"If I'm lucky I have three or four years left.
"I might even go abroad. We will have to see what happens, but it is something I would look into."
