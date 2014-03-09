Etherington to leave Stoke at end of season

Etherington has played just 10 times for Mark Hughes' men this term, although he did feature as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Norwich City.

The 32-year-old's contract at the Britannia Stadium expires at the end of the campaign, and Etherington has not spoken with the Staffordshire club about a potential extension.

"I am definitely leaving," Etherington told The Sentinel. "I have not heard anything from the club, which is fair enough, I have not played a lot lately.

"I will have been there five years in the January just passed and it has been a great time so I am really sad it is coming to an end.

"But there are no hard feelings. I think they are looking to go a different way, which is absolutely fine."

Etherington joined Stoke midway through the 2008-09 season, the club's first in the Premier League, and was an influential figure under Tony Pulis.

The left-sided player scored the first goal as Stoke reached the 2011 FA Cup final with a 5-0 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.

And despite featuring less frequently this season, Etherington has no immediate plans to hang up his boots.

"I am 32. I don't expect my career to be stopping. I am pretty confident of getting a club soon," he added.

"If I'm lucky I have three or four years left.

"I might even go abroad. We will have to see what happens, but it is something I would look into."