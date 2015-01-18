Eto'o close to move, claims Samp president

Samuel Eto'o is close to agreeing a move from Everton to Sampdoria, according to the Italian club's president Massimo Ferrero.

The former Cameroon international striker moved to Goodison Park in August after his contract at Chelsea expired and has since made 14 Premier League appearances under Roberto Martinez, scoring three goals.

Only eight of those outings have been as a starter and Martinez confirmed on Wednesday that Everton had been contacted by two unnamed clubs regarding Eto'o.

And it appears Sampdoria - currently fourth in Serie A - are close to bringing Eto'o to the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, if president Ferrero is to be believed.

"I've met the lad, he's a champion," Ferrero told RAI Sport.

"We're waiting on the OK from Everton."