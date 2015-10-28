Eto'o expects Mourinho to stay at Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Inter striker Samuel Eto'o says Jose Mourinho can turn results around at Stamford Bridge after a difficult start to the season continued on Tuesday.

Mourinho's side were sent out of the League Cup on penalties at Stoke City and lie 15th in the Premier League - their title defence seemingly all but over.

With one win in Chelsea's last seven games across all competitions, reports have suggested Mourinho is coming under increasing pressure with Paris Saint-Germain mooted as a potential destination if the Portuguese leaves Stamford Bridge for a second time.

But Eto'o told RMC: "I don't think that it is true. I don't see Mourinho contacting Paris Saint-Germain.

"Mourinho can save any club. He did it in the past and he could still do. But I do not think he will leave Chelsea.

"I think he can help his club to regroup and trigger some very good results."

The pair famously fell out during their time at Chelsea when Mourinho made off-camera remarks, which were later published, in which he appeared to question Eto'o's age.

"Jose was wrong but I'm not going to blame Jose forever," added the former Cameroon international.

"This happened, this is several years behind us. If I was angry with all the people who have done things not right in football, I will be angry with many people.

"There is a lot of emotion in football and sometimes we say things we regret."