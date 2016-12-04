Eto'o prefers Iniesta to Ronaldo and Messi: He deserves four Ballons d'Or

Samuel Eto'o believes Andres Iniesta is a better player than either Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and says the midfielder should have won multiple Ballon d'Or awards.

Iniesta returned from a month out with a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-1 El Clasico draw with Real Madrid and Eto'o talked up his former Barca team-mate.

The pair won three LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies during the former Cameroon international's time at Barca and Eto'o hailed the Spanish playmaker when asked to compare rivals Messi and Ronaldo.

"For me, Messi is the best," Eto'o told Telefoot. "He's like my son. I saw him arrive in this beautiful team.

"But I prefer Iniesta. The world of football is unfair with him.

"He deserves three or four Ballons d'Or. He's an incredible player."

Antalyaspor striker Eto'o has been linked with a switch to Ligue 1 side Marseille, but the striker played down the rumours, as well as denying he is considering coming out of international retirement.

"We'll see," Eto'o said of a Marseille move. "I can't say no, but I should ask my wife. She's the boss.

"I'm a little old for [Cameroon]. A young generation plays now, it's over for me.

"I played 17 years in this great team. It was difficult to finish, but we had the opportunity to do something incredible."